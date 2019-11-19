|
Lorraine Pure nee Warner, age 91. Beloved wife and dancing partner of the late Julius Pure. Loving mother of Dr. Darryl Pure (Raquel Corré), Alison Pure Slovin (Ronald Slovin) and Michael (Melissa) Pure. Proud grandmother of Elana (Jason) Tennenbaum, Rebekah (Josh) Grossman and Isaac Pure, Alan (Elisha) Richter and Benji Richter, Rachel Slovin, Doniel (Shifra) Slovin, Elisheva (Ariel) Sobin and Yael (Efriam) Weinfeld, and the twins, Jacob Pure and Emily Pure. Cherished GG of Noah, Sydney and Nathan Tennenbaum, Aviva and Audrey Grossman, Sarina and Jeremy Richter, and Menachem, Nechama Miriam, Devorah, and Raizel Slovin, Yehuda, Rikki, Jack Weinfeld, and Abby Sobin. Devoted sister of Barbara (the late Jack) Schusteff. Beloved Auntie Lor of Marla (Fred) Lappe, Dr. Susan (Dr. Alan) Shapiro, Robin (Michael) Blitz, Elliott (the late Sandi) Pure, Jeffrey (Ellen) Pure and the late Andrew Schusteff. Service Tuesday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Zion Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Simon Wiesenthal Center, 77 West Wacker Drive, Suite 4500 Chicago, IL 60601, www.wiesenthal.com. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 19, 2019