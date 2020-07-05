Lorraine R. Huelsman, 93, of Wheeling, loved wife to the late Robert; loving mother to Mary Joy (Bernie) Klos, Karen (Rich) Klicki, Sheila (Dave) Watson and the late Jeanne Ignatius; beloved mother-in-law to Roger Ignatius; cherished grandmother to Martin Klos, Vincent (Sara) Klos, Theresa (David) Moore, Christopher Ignatius, Kevin Klicki, Mitchell Klicki, Nathan (Lauren) Watson and Tristan Watson; dear great grandmother to Cameron Klos, Carter Klos, Sylvie Klos and Anna Marie Moore; and loved sister to Dorothy Rosch. Interment was held privately at All Saints Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Masses would be appreciated. . Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or (847) 253-0168.