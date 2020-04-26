Home

Lorraine R. Peterson


1928 - 2020
Lorraine R. Peterson Obituary
(nee Kaufman), at peace on April 22, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend for 70 years of Robert. Loving mom of Larry (Jessie), Ron, Susan (Dan) Coutts, Dean & Nancy (Joseph) Torre. Proud grandma of Robert (Jayme), Brian (Mary), Brett (Jennifer), Nicholas, Daniel, Matthew, Racy, Emily & Hanna. Great-grandma of Dereck, Jacob, Dominic & Cameron. Dear sister of the late Jack & Gloria Greene. Lorraine greatly loved her family and was cherished by them. She was a gifted artist with a great sense of humor and retired secretary at the Franklin Elementary School. Funeral Service and Interment Private at Acacia Park Cemetery. A memorial celebration will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers memorials made to the would be appreciated www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/chicago. Arrangements by Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
