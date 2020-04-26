|
(nee Kaufman), at peace on April 22, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend for 70 years of Robert. Loving mom of Larry (Jessie), Ron, Susan (Dan) Coutts, Dean & Nancy (Joseph) Torre. Proud grandma of Robert (Jayme), Brian (Mary), Brett (Jennifer), Nicholas, Daniel, Matthew, Racy, Emily & Hanna. Great-grandma of Dereck, Jacob, Dominic & Cameron. Dear sister of the late Jack & Gloria Greene. Lorraine greatly loved her family and was cherished by them. She was a gifted artist with a great sense of humor and retired secretary at the Franklin Elementary School. Funeral Service and Interment Private at Acacia Park Cemetery. A memorial celebration will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers memorials made to the would be appreciated www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/chicago.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020