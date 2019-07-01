|
|
Lorraine Ruth Gilbert nee Mitchel, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Lionel B. Loving mother of Ted (Pam), Sandra (Tom) Workman, Roxane, Chuck (Sandie), Leonard (Abby), Jacalyn (John) Barnes, and Jill Rigby. Cherished grandmother of 14. Adored great grandmother of 5. Dear sister of the late Pauline Lorig-Brownstein. Service Tuesday 9AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, www.parkinson.org or the , Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 1, 2019