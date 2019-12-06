|
Lorraine, 96, died peacefully while in hospice care in Chandler, AZ on December 2, 2019. She had a long career in Chicago as an information operator for Illinois Bell Telephone, and was selected to be the face of their pioneering video telephones. Lorraine is survived by her three sons, Fred, Gary, and Wayne (Janet), her grandchildren, Stacey (David), Brad, Kevin, Shana (Willy), and two great grandchildren, Royal and Natalia. Lorraine was known for her sense of humor, her kindness, and her loving, self-sacrificing for her family. She was interred at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Mesa, AZ December 5, 2019. Lorraine will be greatly missed.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019