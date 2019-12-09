Home

Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Tarcissus Church
Lorraine D. Rzendzian, 93, nee Czapla. Wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Rosemarie (Andrzej) Orybkiewicz. Devoted grandmother of Michael and Matthew Orybkiewicz and Marie (Mike) Miszta. Dear sister of the late Bernice (the late John) Rybacki, the late Josephine Czapla, the late Genevieve (the late John) Holtz, the late Theodore Czapla, the late Walter Czapla, the late Adelle Czapla, the late Eugene (the late Virginia) Czapla and the late Richard (Theresa) Czapla. Fond sister-in-law of the late Helen, the late Regina, the late Sophie and the late Jean. Cherished aunt and great-aunt of many.

Visitation Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral Service Wednesday, December 11, starting with prayers at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home proceeding to St. Tarcissus Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Info. 773-774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 9, 2019
