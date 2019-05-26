|
Lorraine Sacco, nee Kovarik, formerly of Westchester, age 95. Beloved wife of Gilbert F.; dear sister of Barbara (the late Edward) Tverdek and the late Lila (the late Dale) Kingsnorth; sister-in-law of Margaret (Robert) Fuesel, Phyllis (the late Phillip) Onstad and the late Irene (the late James) Haller; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) for a memorial visitation on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., proceeding to Divine Providence Church for an 11:00 a.m. funeral mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the British Home, 8700 W. 31st St., Brookfield, IL appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019