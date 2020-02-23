|
|
Lorraine T. Johnson nee: Dombrowski, Age 89
Loving mother of Karen (Mohamad) Hammoud, David Johnson, Linda (Pablo) Sevilla and Judy Sullivan. Dear mother-in-law of Matthew Sullivan. Beloved former wife of the late John E. Johnson. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Dombrowski. Cherished grandmother of Raquel (Casey) Archacki and Natalie Hammoud, Ryan, Jill, Caroline and Christopher Sevilla, Michael, Sarah and Stephanie (fiancé Bradley Weltner) Sullivan. Endearing sister of Raymond (Lynn) Dombrowski, Richard (late Shirley) Dombrowski, Dooley (Sally) Dombrowski, the late Joseph (Mary) Dombrowski, Leonard (Elmie) Dombrowski and Jerome (Lenore) Dombrowski. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Lorraine was a Retired Chicago Public School Teacher of 45 years who also served as a Union Delegate. Visitation Tuesday, February 25, 2-8 pm at River Woods Funeral Chapels 205 S River Rd, Des Plaines. A Christian funeral mass will be held on Thursday, February 27 at St Bruno Catholic Church in Nadeau, Michigan. Interment Nadeau Township Cemetery, Nadeau, Michigan. For info 847-635-5900 or riverwoodsfc.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020