Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:15 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Church
Lorraine T. Urbikas Obituary
Urbikas, Lorraine T. (nee Klimkiewicz), Age 90.

Beloved wife of the late Edwin P. Urbikas. Devoted mother of Eldon Urbikas Ret. CPD (Virginia Swanson-Urbikas), and Cathy Urbikas Cerda (Jorge). Proud grandmother of Jorge, Stefanie, Natalie, Veronica, and Stephanie. Adored great-grandmother of Nora Lorraine, Avalyn Grace, Beckham, and Zelalem. Loving sister of the late Gertrude, Florian, Edmund, Raymond, and Clement. Adored aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Monday Aug. 5 3-8 p.m.

Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Julie Billiart Church, Mass 10:00 a.m.

Interment Resurrection Cemetery

www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019
