Urbikas, Lorraine T. (nee Klimkiewicz), Age 90.
Beloved wife of the late Edwin P. Urbikas. Devoted mother of Eldon Urbikas Ret. CPD (Virginia Swanson-Urbikas), and Cathy Urbikas Cerda (Jorge). Proud grandmother of Jorge, Stefanie, Natalie, Veronica, and Stephanie. Adored great-grandmother of Nora Lorraine, Avalyn Grace, Beckham, and Zelalem. Loving sister of the late Gertrude, Florian, Edmund, Raymond, and Clement. Adored aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Monday Aug. 5 3-8 p.m.
Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Julie Billiart Church, Mass 10:00 a.m.
Interment Resurrection Cemetery
www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019