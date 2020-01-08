Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
For more information about
Lorraine Tessaro
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home
820 W. Talcott Ave.
Park Ridge, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Tessaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Tessaro


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Tessaro Obituary
On December 31, 2019, Lorraine left this earth to be with her beloved family and friends. She was born in Chicago on January 14, 1931. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Lisa; and sister, Irma. Left to treasure her legacy and so many happy memories are her daughters Linda (William) Brown of Hoffman Estates and Laura (Gary) Knight of Cary; grandchildren Jordan Knight, Michael Brown, Kevin Knight, Melissa (Vincent) Bucaro, and Caitlyn (Bennett) Blankenship; and great grandchildren Rose, Francesca, Vincent, Jr., Isabella and Cole. Lorraine is also fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. Her greatest joys were spending time with her family, gardening, and enjoying the beauty of nature.

Visitation will be on Saturday, January 11th at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott Road, Park Ridge from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m., followed by family eulogies. A private family burial is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 12th. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -