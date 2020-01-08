|
|
On December 31, 2019, Lorraine left this earth to be with her beloved family and friends. She was born in Chicago on January 14, 1931. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Lisa; and sister, Irma. Left to treasure her legacy and so many happy memories are her daughters Linda (William) Brown of Hoffman Estates and Laura (Gary) Knight of Cary; grandchildren Jordan Knight, Michael Brown, Kevin Knight, Melissa (Vincent) Bucaro, and Caitlyn (Bennett) Blankenship; and great grandchildren Rose, Francesca, Vincent, Jr., Isabella and Cole. Lorraine is also fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. Her greatest joys were spending time with her family, gardening, and enjoying the beauty of nature.
Visitation will be on Saturday, January 11th at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott Road, Park Ridge from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m., followed by family eulogies. A private family burial is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 12th. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020