Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Peca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Therese Peca

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorraine Therese Peca Obituary
Lorraine Therese Peca (nee Sokolowski) age 89, beloved wife of the late Clarence E. Peca; loving mother of Stephen (Audrey) Peca, Joanell Glomb, Charles (Halina) Peca and Cynthia Peca; devoted grandmother of Rachel Glomb, Jeremy Glomb, Eric (Kelly) Peca, Ryan (Kelly) Peca, Joseph Peca, Andrew Gondela, Mary Peca and Grace Gondela; cherished great grandmother of Logan and Easton. Visitation Thursday 4-9 P.M. Funeral Friday 9:30 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank Il, 60459 to St Louis de Montfort Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Poor Clares Annunciation 6200 E Minooka Rd Minooka, Il 60447 Funeral info (708) 636-2320.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now