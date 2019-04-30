|
Lorraine Therese Peca (nee Sokolowski) age 89, beloved wife of the late Clarence E. Peca; loving mother of Stephen (Audrey) Peca, Joanell Glomb, Charles (Halina) Peca and Cynthia Peca; devoted grandmother of Rachel Glomb, Jeremy Glomb, Eric (Kelly) Peca, Ryan (Kelly) Peca, Joseph Peca, Andrew Gondela, Mary Peca and Grace Gondela; cherished great grandmother of Logan and Easton. Visitation Thursday 4-9 P.M. Funeral Friday 9:30 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank Il, 60459 to St Louis de Montfort Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Poor Clares Annunciation 6200 E Minooka Rd Minooka, Il 60447 Funeral info (708) 636-2320.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2019