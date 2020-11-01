Sister Lorraine Therese Siminas, SSC, 86, beloved member of the Sisters of St. Casimir for 67 years, died October 24, 2020. Sister Lorraine Therese taught in elementary schools in Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Since 2015 she served as a minister of prayer and presence at Franciscan Village in Lemont, IL. Sister Lorraine Therese is survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins and by members of the SSC Congregation. Her parents, Frank and Mary Agnes Siminas and her brothers Leonard, Richard, and Frank preceded Sister Lorraine Therese in death. Visitation at Nativity BVM Church, 69 th and S. Washtenaw, Chicago, Thursday, November 5, 2020, 10:30 a.m. to be followed by the Mass of Resurrection at 11:30 a.m. Interment, St. Casimir Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SSC Retirement Fund. www.sistersofstcasimir.org
or 2601 W Marquette Road, Chicago IL 60629 (David Gaidas, Funeral Director)