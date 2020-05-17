Lorraine V. Jordan, of Burr Ridge, beloved wife of the late Edward L. Jordan for 64 years, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on May 12th, 2020, at the age of 89. She was a woman of faith who loved our Lord and the Virgin Mary. She was born and raised on the south side of Chicago to John and Olga, who were first generation immigrants from war torn Eastern Europe. Lorraine attended Harvard Grammar School followed by Parker High School and then Northwestern University. She met the love of her life, Edward Jordan, at a dance in late 1951 at the historic Willowbrook Ballroom in Willow Springs. They were married on June 7th, 1952, at St. Leo's Catholic Church on South Emerald St. in Chicago. Lorraine was employed during the 1950's as a secretary to a private investigator. In her spare time, she assisted her husband in purchasing and rehabbing several investment properties. Her love for children set her on a path to adopt four children from Catholic Charities in Chicago - Mary Ellen in 1959, Robert in 1961, Suzanne in 1965 and James in 1967.Once her four children were raised, she returned to the workforce as a secretary and sales representative for Ed Jordan State Farm Insurance in Westmont, remaining there for over 20 years. She retired to become "mama" to her beloved grandchildren, attending their numerous school events, teaching them to read, making crafts and more. She enjoyed spending time with family at their vacation home in Lake Geneva. She was an excellent Scrabble player and enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles and investments. She is and will always be deeply loved by her family and many others whom she knew and were friends with. She is survived by her four children, the late Mary Ellen, Robert (wife Paula), Suzanne (husband David), and James along with her beloved grandchildren, Rachel, Russell, Christopher, Emily and Luke. Due to current circumstances, all services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, we ask that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association. For funeral info: Modell Funeral Home (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.