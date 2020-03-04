|
Lorwin D. Hilk, nee Kallies, 90, of Schaumburg and formerly of Berwyn. Beloved wife of the late Jay S. Hilk. Devoted mother of Laura (Greg) Derbak, Shirley (the late Edwin) Ruck and Scott (Jane) Hilk. Cherished grandmother of Greg Jr. (Jennifer) Derbak, Mark (Valerie) Derbak, Patrick (Fiancé Katie) Derbak, Eric Ruck, Jeff Ruck, Matt (Morgan) Hilk and Nathan Hilk. Caring great grandmother of 3. Dear cousin of many. Instate at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 202 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg on Friday from 9:30 AM until time of service at 10:30 AM. Interment Concordia Cemetery, Forest Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to Concordia Lutheran Church, 3144 Home Ave, Berwyn, IL 60402. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020