Lothar Blankenberg, 85, of Lincolnshire, passed away October 31, 2019. Lothar lived a professional career retiring from North Shore Mosquito Abatement at the age of 78 after 19 years service as their mechanic. He was a distinguished auto body restorer best known for his lacquer paint work. Lothar was a wonderful man that will be dearly missed.
Lothar is survived by Anna Marie, his wife of 49 years and his son John.
Visitation will be 11:00a -2:00p Saturday Nov. 9th at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Pl, (Rt 176, 1 Blk East of Rt 21) Libertyville. Funeral service will follow at 2:00pm at the funeral home. Funeral info (847-362-2626) and libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019