Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:45 AM
St. Albert The Great Church

Lottie B. Hodul

Lottie B. Hodul Obituary
Lottie Hodul (nee Wlezien); beloved wife of the late Emil Hodul; loving mother of Donna (Richard) Marcordes and Kirk (Kathleen) Hodul; dearest grandmother of Richie (Leslie), Todd Marcordes, Sara (David) Fandel, Megan (Matt) Kreh, Morgan (Tim) Degnan and Molly Hodul; cherished great grandmother of Faith, Max, Paige, Parker, Harley, Bree, Cooper, Emerson, Charlotte and Elizabeth; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 8:30 A.M. until time of Funeral 10:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Albert The Great Church. Mass 10:45 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to The preferred. Funeral info (708) 636-2320
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2020
