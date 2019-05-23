|
Lottie G. Gromnicki, age 96, late of Orland Park Evergreen Senior Living formerly of Chicago "Southside". Loving partner of the late Hugo Giacchetti. Caring aunt of Paula (Ed) Podobnik, Dale Gromnicki, and Glenn (Jean) Gromnicki. Caring great aunt of 7 nieces and nephews. Lottie retired from Spiegel & Hartgrove Hospitals after many years of dedicated service. Funeral Saturday May 25, 2019 9:30 AM at the Vandenberg Funeral Home 19604 Wolf Road. Mokena, IL. To St. Mary Church, Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Saturday 8:30-9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers; please make a memorial contribution to a children's . For information on services, 708-479-1210 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 23, 2019