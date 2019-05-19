|
Lottie Jakubiec, age 94 of St. John, IN., formerly of Chicago, IL., passed away May 15, 2019. She served in the U.S. Army during WWII. Lottie loved taking care of her horses and rescuing many cats and kittens. She was a loving mother and will be deeply missed. Lottie was preceded in death by her 5 siblings. She is survived by her children- Marie, Patricia, and Michael Jakubiec. Services will be held privately. Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019