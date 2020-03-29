|
Lottie M. Muzyczko, aged 85, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away Tuesday March 10, 2020. Cherished daughter of the late Marion (the late Mary) Muzyczko; beloved sister of Ted (Margaret "Peggy") Muzyczko, and Stephanie (Mel) Kovacik. Before as well as after college, BS from Roosevelt University, in 1977, Lottie pursued multiple careers as a teacher, writer, and handwriting analyst. She enjoyed hobbies of dancing and sketching. Private services have been held. www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020