(nee Krzystek). Age 99. Beloved wife of the late Harry. Devoted mother of the late Thomas (Mary Ann), and Ronald (Bernadette) Rutkiewicz. Cherished grandmother of Joseph, Christine, Glenn, Laura, and Jennifer. Proud great-grandmother of Zak. Loving sister of Mary Elipani, late Clarence Krzystek and late Gene Koran. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019