Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Committal
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery (main office)
1400 South Wolf Road
Hillside, IL
View Map

Lou DiGangi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lou DiGangi Obituary
Lou DiGangi, age 92, Navy Veteran of WWII; longtime Big Band Director; beloved husband of the late Dorothy "Do", nee Kummer; loving father of Carol (Michael) Warren, Chuck (Margie), Diane (Dominick Fashoda) and father figure to Joe Vaccarella; proud grandfather of Lisa (Scott Ketelboeter), Robert (Erin), Erin (Jack Pereira) and Christine (Matt Welch) and great-grandfather of Raymond and Charlotte; dear brother of the late Sam. Friends and family will meet for a Committal service, Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery (main office), 1400 South Wolf Road, Hillside. In lieu of flowers. memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lou's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gibbons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -