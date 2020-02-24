|
|
Lou DiGangi, age 92, Navy Veteran of WWII; longtime Big Band Director; beloved husband of the late Dorothy "Do", nee Kummer; loving father of Carol (Michael) Warren, Chuck (Margie), Diane (Dominick Fashoda) and father figure to Joe Vaccarella; proud grandfather of Lisa (Scott Ketelboeter), Robert (Erin), Erin (Jack Pereira) and Christine (Matt Welch) and great-grandfather of Raymond and Charlotte; dear brother of the late Sam. Friends and family will meet for a Committal service, Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery (main office), 1400 South Wolf Road, Hillside. In lieu of flowers. memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2020