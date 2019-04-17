Sr. Louanna Orth, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in Chicago, Illinois, died peacefully on her 91st birthday, April 13, 2019, in the 71st year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her brother Leroy, nieces, nephews and cousins. Her parents and brother James preceded her in death. Sister's ministries in elementary and high school education took her to Chicago, and Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton, Ohio. Her love of history and her interest in St. Julie and the beginnings of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur prepared her to serve as the archivist for her congregation for twenty years. When she retired in 2013, Sister began her ministry of prayer while she continued to work as a free lance archivist. The visitation will take place on Wednesday April 17, 2019 from 1:30- 2:45 at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center, 699 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH (513-821-7448)., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame, 701 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements: Spring Grove Funeral Homes -Reading (for complete obituary see www.springgrove.org) Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary