Loudelle Werling, 81, of Wheeling; devoted friend of 59 years to Gretchen Molter; loving sister to Carol, Donna (the late William) Dombrow, Betty Lynn (Lawrence) Ryan and Joseph; dear aunt to Jennifer Zebrowski, Melody Dombrow, Meg (Bruce) Backman, Michael (Sarah) Dombrow, Bridget (Dan) Fors, Kathleen (Joseph) Troyer, Daniel (Holly) Ryan, Andrew (Jenny) Ryan, William, Marc and the late Christopher Dombrow; and many great-nieces and nephews. Ms. Werling worked as a High School Physical Education Teacher for East Leyden High School in Franklin Park. Visitation Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 3 pm until 8 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.,1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd. (four blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Hts., IL 60004. Prayers 9:15 am, Monday, September 9, 2019 at the funeral home proceeding to St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 for a 10 am Funeral Mass. Interment is private. In Celebration of Loudelle please wear red to the visitation and Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given as masses. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019