Dr. Rev. Louden H. Flisk passed away on July 1, 2020 at his farm in Nortonville, ND surrounded by his family. He was born on the South side of Chicago and was one of seven children of the late Malachy and Mariel (Hackett) Flisk. He attended and graduated from Catholic schools, and he entered the United States Naval Service and was stationed at Atsugi, Japan. While serving in Japan, he enrolled at the University of Maryland and was assigned to the Catholic Chaplain division. He traveled to Vietnam on a monthly trip as a Chaplain assistant; upon the end of his tour of duty, he was honorably discharged from the US Naval Service. He then entered his family business as a mortgage banker and rose to become the President of Illinois National Mortgage Funding. While working at the firm, he joined the Law Enforcement in Maywood, Illinois. During his time with the department he was awarded the Medal of Valor from the Illinois Police Chiefs. Striving to serve others, over this time he adopted ten children as a single parent, and he raised them in Evergreen Park, IL. After retiring from law enforcement and the mortgage banking firm, he pursued his lifelong dream by entering the priesthood in January 1993. While studying at the Major Seminary in Connecticut, he adopted his eleventh child. On June 2, 2001, Louden was ordained by Bishop James S Sullivan, and in 2004 he was elected to the Sikestown school board. Louden lived his life in service of others and would challenge those around him to ask "What can I do for my fellow human being today?" From his experience in the Navy and law enforcement, his devotion to the priesthood, and his service to his local school board, he always looked for a way to give back to his community. Even when he retired from the priesthood in July 2007, he continued to serve the Church by filling in for absent priests and authored three books about Catholic faith life. He is survived by his brother Brian, adopted children, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. Visitation Thursday, July 9th, 11:00am-1:00pm at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 96th St. & Lawndale Ave., Evergreen Park, IL 60805. Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00pm. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by visitors. Funeral Mass to be celebrated on July 16th, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Nortonville, ND. Entombment Flisk Family Mausoleum, Nortonville, ND. Memorials to Reach Out Community Center NFP, founded by Dorothy Flisk (niece), 2443 W. 16th Street #30, Chicago, IL 60608 or online at www.reachoutcc.org
