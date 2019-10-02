|
|
LouElla Jackson (nee Lovejoy) died on September 21, 2019 at the age of 81. She is survived by her husband Robert Jackson, sons Ralph C. (Sandy) Kilgore, Terry W. Kilgore, stepdaughter Leeanna K. Kirkwood, seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, a sister and two brothers.
Memorial service will be held October 19,2019 at 1p.m. at Village Presbyterian Church in Northbrook, IL. In Lieu of flowers remembrances may be sent to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, FL 17, Chicago IL. 60601.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019