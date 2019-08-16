Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
1104 Waukegan Rd
Glenview, IL 60025
(847)901-4012
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
1104 Waukegan Rd
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Brebeuf Church
8307 N Harlem Ave
Niles, IL
View Map
Louis Dodaro Sr., 90. Beloved husband of the late Irene T. Dodaro. Loving father of Louis Dodaro and Donna (David) Kemper. Devoted grandfather of Mark and Matt Kemper. Uncle and friend to many. Louis proudly served in the US Army. In lieu of flowers donations to Central Baptist Village, 4747 N. Canfield Ave., Norridge, IL 60706 would be appreciated. Funeral Mass Monday, August 19th, 10 AM at St. John Brebeuf Church, 8307 N Harlem Ave, Niles, IL 60714. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday August 18th 3-8 pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 1104 Waukegan Rd., Glenview, IL Info 847-901-4012
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 16, 2019
