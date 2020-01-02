Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Louis Latouske
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Divine Providence Church
2550 Mayfair
Westchester, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Divine Providence Church
2550 Mayfair
Westchester, IL
Louis A. Latouske Jr.


1927 - 2019
Louis A. Latouske Jr. Obituary
Louis A. Latouske, Jr., age 92, of Westchester, at rest December 28, 2019. "Louie" was born on January 19, 1927, the son of the late Louis A., Sr. and Tillie Latouske. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Helen Mae. Louie was a Navy Veteran serving in World War II. He worked as an inspector and was retired from Electro-Motive Division. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family. Lying-in-State Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Divine Providence Church, 2550 Mayfair, Westchester from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 2, 2020
