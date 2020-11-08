1/
Louis Angelo Valentino
Louis Angelo Valentino, age 90, born in Chicago, Il; Loving son of the late Louis and Mary M. Valentino; Beloved father of Marilyn and David (Liz); Beloved father-in-law of Marilyn's husband; Proud and fond grandfather of Marilyn's two children, Joshua H. and two great grandchildren; Dearest brother of Richard A. Valentino, Jeannine "Jill" Valentino of Chicago and the late Fredrick Charles Valentino; Dear uncle of Richard Thomas (Nora), Michael Francis, Carol (Kevin) Valentino Barry and Laura Valentino; Great uncle of Alison Valentino, Aaron Valentino, Andrew Valentino (USMC), Alec Valentino, Augustine Barry, Gabriel Barry and Theresa Giba; Interment will be held on Louis' birthday November 11, 2020 in Mt. Carmel Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Memorial mass will be held at a later date at the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii. Arrangements handled by Salerno's Galewood Chapels. For info (773) 889-1700



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
