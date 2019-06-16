Home

Louis Pager
Louis Anthony Pager


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louis Anthony Pager Obituary
Pager , Louis Anthony Louis Anthony Pager, U.S. Navy and U.S.A.F WWII and Korean War Veteran, age 94, late of Orland Park. Beloved husband for 57 years of the late Lois (née Bishop); devoted father of Margaret Daniels, Laura Pager (David Kelpsas), Marilyn (Stan) Voras, the late Linda (Frank) Canino, and Louis Anthony Pager Jr.; proud grandfather of Rose Canino (Kit Hard), Frank (Erin) Canino, Amber (Kris) Wiseley, Kristin (Jeremy) Safa, Jamie (Ryan) Anderson, Leslie (Rodney) Tolentino, Jessica Migacz, Nicolo Voras and Josh Voras; great-grandfather of 11; loving brother of the late Margaret (late Tony) Coglianese and Victor (late Bernie) Pager. As a family we are heartened he will see his loved ones who have been awaiting his arrival. Visitation Tuesday, 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Chapel Prayers Wednesday 11:00 a.m. at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 14318 S. LaGrange Rd., (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.), Orland Park. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. 708-460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
