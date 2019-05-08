|
Louis Auslander, 94, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Beloved husband of the late Seme. Devoted father of Carter (Meryl) Auslander, Sindy (Charles) Schneider and the late Dori Auslander. Loving grandfather of Stewart (the late Fran; the late Leslie), Ross (Stacy), Lindsey (Danny) Hartman, Faith (Adam) Borland, Lee (Anna) Schneider, Sari (Matt) Rootberg and Andrew Goldfedder. Great-grandfather to ten. Funeral services Thursday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Boulevard (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Entombment Rosehill. In lieu of flowers contributions in Louis' name to Take The Lead, https://takethelead.org/product/donation/would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019