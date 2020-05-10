Beloved son of the late James and Clarice Bochan, brother of Nancy Bochan, uncle of Denise (Keith) Siuda, grand-uncle of Matthew and Benjamin Polster, and dearest friend and companion of Sylvia Martin. Upon attaining degrees from Roosevelt and Loyola Universities, Louis was an upper grade teacher in the Chicago Public School system for eleven years before becoming Assistant Director of Urban and Ethnic Education for the Illinois Office of Education. He then became a Coordinating Planner for the City of Chicago's Department of Planning, utilizing his background in physical and social planning skills in locating sites for new schools, police stations, firehouses, libraries and mental health facilities, until he moved on to join the Chicago Transit Authority as a Senior Strategic Planner in 1984. He rose through the ranks to become Superintendent of Corporate Planning and retired from the CTA as Manager of the Quality Management Department. He left behind a legacy of integrity, loyalty, responsibility, a strong work ethic, and an appreciation of the patriotic values of the United States. Services and internment have been completed.





