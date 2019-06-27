Louis B. Laffredi, age 85 of New Lisbon, died on Thursday June 20, 2019 at his residence in the town of Clearfield. Louis was the son of Joseph and Jennie (Brock) Laffredi and was born on May 23, 1934 in Waukegan, IL. Louis was a 1952 graduate of the Zion Benton Township High School in Zion, IL. Louis was united in marriage to Jeannette Long in 1953 in Illinois, and she preceded him in death.



Louis was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Germany from 1956 to 1958. He was employed for many years at OMC (Outboard Marine Corp.) in Waukegan, IL. Louis and Jeannette had purchased property in Juneau County in the 1970's and spent time hunting and vacationing there. In 1986 they retired and moved to the town of Clearfield.



Louis is survived by his son Louis R. (Cheryl) Laffredi of Winthrop Harbor, IL, a brother Tom (Shari) Laffredi of Wilton, WI, 2 grandsons, Brandon Laffredi and Kristopher Lafferdi and 1 great granddaughter Jade Laffredi. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jeannette, siblings Jimmy, Joe, Katherine and Bobby.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday June 29, 2019 from 11:00a.m. until 1:00p.m. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon, WI. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com