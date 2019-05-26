|
Louis Ewald Barlock; 67 years, May 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Cathy nee Scharvan; loving father of Steve (Bridget), Louie (Natasha) and Sam (Lisa); dearest grandpa of Braelyn Marie and Zoya Catherine; fond brother of Amy Grena, Tom (Sue) and Bill (Patti); dear uncle, cousin and friend of many. Louis was a fourth generation funeral director at Ewald Barlock Funeral Home on Southport Ave. in Lincoln Park for over 40 years. He dedicated his life to funeral service and was proud and humbled to be able to help so many get through a difficult time. He treated everyone with respect and made them feel they were part of his own family. Visitation Tuesday, May 28", 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at St. Josaphat Church, 2311 N. Southport Ave. Interment St. Adalbert (Ewald's Farm). In lieu of flowers kindly make donations in Louis's name to St. Josaphat Parish, 2311 N. Southport, Chicago, IL 60614. Funeral Info 773-545-1320
