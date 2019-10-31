Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
8:45 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Linus Church
Louis C. Gudyka Obituary
Louis C. Gudyka. Beloved husband of the late Charmaine nee Tanner. Loving father of David (Patty) Gudyka, Beverly (the late Roger) Peart & the late Nancy (Ronald) Wintercorn. Cherished grandfather of Bryan, Cassy, Teri, Daniel, Jackie, Robert & Zachary. Proud great grandfather of many. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday 8:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., to St. Linus Church for Mass at 9:30 am. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019
