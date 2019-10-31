|
|
Louis C. Gudyka. Beloved husband of the late Charmaine nee Tanner. Loving father of David (Patty) Gudyka, Beverly (the late Roger) Peart & the late Nancy (Ronald) Wintercorn. Cherished grandfather of Bryan, Cassy, Teri, Daniel, Jackie, Robert & Zachary. Proud great grandfather of many. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday 8:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., to St. Linus Church for Mass at 9:30 am. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019