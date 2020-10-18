April 17, 1925 - October 10, 2020. The most curious, kind-hearted, smiling, nature-loving, athletic, note-taking storyteller. Grew up in the Ravenswood neighborhood of Chicago. Attended Northwestern Medical School (1947-51). He was a WWII pilot (US Air Force Squadron 15, 2nd Lt, 1943-45). He was a physician in private practice and the Medical Director of Grant Hospital (1966-81), Medical Researcher at U of I, Teacher at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Grant Hospital and Rush Medical Center, Sociologist, Author. He is survived by his wife, Anne A. Johnston, his brother Paul, his sister Kathryn, his four children Sheila, Alison, Andrew and Heather, and four grandchildren. Memorial services to be held at a later date.





