1/2
Louis Campbell Johnston
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 17, 1925 - October 10, 2020. The most curious, kind-hearted, smiling, nature-loving, athletic, note-taking storyteller. Grew up in the Ravenswood neighborhood of Chicago. Attended Northwestern Medical School (1947-51). He was a WWII pilot (US Air Force Squadron 15, 2nd Lt, 1943-45). He was a physician in private practice and the Medical Director of Grant Hospital (1966-81), Medical Researcher at U of I, Teacher at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Grant Hospital and Rush Medical Center, Sociologist, Author. He is survived by his wife, Anne A. Johnston, his brother Paul, his sister Kathryn, his four children Sheila, Alison, Andrew and Heather, and four grandchildren. Memorial services to be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved