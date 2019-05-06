Cardone, Louie; Former Co-Owner of the Onion Roll Restaurant (1984-2014). Loving husband of Judy (nee Amato). Devoted father of Jennifer Boyd, loving and proud papa of Brandon Michael Boyd. Dearest son of the late Pasquale and Isabella (nee Balice) Cardone; Beloved brother of Johnny; Lisa (Peter) Capellani; Vita (Jack) De Carlo; Jill Gallo, Frankie (Tina) Cardone; the late Ralph (late Darlene) Cardone; late Lenny Cardone and the late Lena Vasile. Dear brother-in-law of Gene Amato; and the late Bobby and Michael Amato. Cherished cousin of Elisa (late Dennis) Vaccaro and many others. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Loving friend of George (Kim) Anast; Gary (Millie) Paetsch; Peter (Pat) Leopold; Miguel (Martha) Alvarado; the late Angelo (late Bunny) Provenzano; and the greatest neighbors anyone could ask for Joe and Carol Belli and family. We thank each of you for the unconditional love and support extended to us during this time, it will always be remembered. Sincere gratitude to Dr. Dean Stern and Dr. Juan Cobo of Oak Park Rush Hospital for their friendship, kindness, compassion and care given to Louie over the years. Funeral Wednesday 9:00 a.m. at Salerno's Galewood Chapels, Ralph Massey Funeral Director, 1857 N. Harlem Avenue, Chicago IL 60707 to St. William Church, 2600 N. Sayre Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707. Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Christ the King Garden Mausoleum. Visitation Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. For Info 773-889-1700. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to UIC Transplant c/o Dr. Enrico Benedetti, Professor and Head of Surgery. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary