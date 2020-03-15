|
|
Louis David Smith, 70, of Evanston, IL died of leukemia on March 7, 2020. Born in Chicago, David moved to Highland Park, IL at age five and graduated from its high school in 1967. An alumnus of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, he joined the travel industry, sold residential real estate, and worked for decades as an award-winning insurance agent. Always ready with a kind word or witty remark, his engaging personality made him a consummate salesman. David was predeceased by his parents Lester and Nancy Smith of Highland Park, IL and his nephew Andrew. He is survived by his sister Laurel of Highland Park and brother Edwin and sister-in-law Katharine of Weston, MA. He leaves his nephews Benjamin of Buffalo, NY and George of Lexington, MA and his cousins Peggy von Werdt of Bern, Switzerland and Stanley David of Alpharetta, GA and their spouses and families. In addition, he leaves his many friends who appreciated his award-winning Canada Geese and other videos and hand drawn greeting cards along with his passion for nostalgia, Chicago sports, Michigan City, Canada Geese, and pizza. A memorial service will be held in Highland Park at a later date with details to be provided. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 15 to Mar. 19, 2020