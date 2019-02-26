On February 23rd, I was summoned by the Lord to appear in the High Court of Mercy (I hope) and Justice (I hope not). On August 13th, 1934 I was born of Louis and Molly (Mandl) Falkner, German immigrants, in their home, a third-floor walk-up, stone-faced apartment located on North Nelson Street in Chicago. My beloved wife Pat (Patsy Rickett Wilson) my sister Eleanor (Gene) Dorgan, and my parents preceded my appearance at the High Court. My teamster son, Kevin and professorial daughter, Brigid (Gary) Schultz, five grand-daughters, and one great grandson continue their journey here on earth. I graduated from Quigley Preparatory Seminary (Chicago), University of St. Mary of the Lake (Mundelein, IL), and Loyola University Chicago. My professional life of 36 years in higher education was accomplished at Loyola University, St. Louis University, and Wright State University. I leave behind many relatives and friends to whom I owe much including Gene Dorgan, brother-in-law, who took such good care of my mother (Molly), to David and Norman Wilson and his spouse Lynelle for their regard to Pat, and to friend and physician Lawrence Meiczkowski. So many friends at QAC and WSU Retirees Association, I say "thank you." I hope you all remember me by my smile, my stories - a few factual and others foible and fable. You can tell of my German heritage, but you couldn't tell me much. Please remember to help each other and to help the stranger in the street, even if only with a smile. Visitation Wednesday 11 A.M. until time of Funeral Service at 1 P.M. at Lawn Fuenral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462. Interment Private. Funeral info: (708) 429-3200 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary