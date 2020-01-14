Home

Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004

Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
831 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL

Louis Edward Cella


1933 - 2020
Louis Edward Cella Obituary
Louis E. Cella, 86 of Arlington Heights, beloved husband for 57 years of Elizabeth Cella (nee Banas); loving father of Louis Edward (Denise) Cella, Juliet (Charles) Blumenthal, James Peter (Sharon) Cella and Nicole (Daniel) Keeler; dear grandfather of Charlie, Beatrice and Josephine Blumenthal; Ondine Cella; Mia, Angelina and Althea Keeler; and Emma and Avery Haynes; fond brother of Patricia Dennis, George (Mary) Cella, James (Jeanine) Cella and the late Angela (Alan) Langefeld. Visitation Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 from 3pm until 8pm at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd. (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.) Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral Mass Thur., Jan. 16, 2020 at 10am at St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Parkinson's Foundation Chicago Attn: Chicago Office, 200 S.E. 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131 or to Holy Cross Foreign Missions P.O. Box 543, Notre Dame, IN 46556. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 14, 2020
