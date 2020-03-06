Home

Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
Louis Cairo
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Santa Maria del Popolo Church (Big Church)
116 N. Lake St.
Mundelein, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Santa Maria del Popolo Church (Big Church)
116 N. Lake St.
Mundelein, IL
Louis F. Cairo

Louis F. Cairo Obituary
Louis F. Cairo, 90, loving husband of RoseMary Cairo (Scafidi) of 64 years, son of the late Carmen and Mary, loving father of RoseMary Cairo (Steve), Louis C. Cairo (Gloria) and Diana Cairo; Grandfather "Papa" to Daniella Casey (Marty), Krystal Funk (Zac), Drew Gross (Kimi), Deanna Arthur (Barret), Louis Anthony Cairo (Andrea), Austin Bockwinkel (Maria), Kristina Cairo, Nicholas Bockwinkel and Bianca Bockwinkel. Great grandfather to Hunter, Everely, Braydon, Barret, Mason, Louie, Jett, Lyla, Sophia, Stella, Johnny, Joey and Kase. Visitation is from 9-10 AM Saturday March 7, 2020 at Santa Maria del Popolo Church (Big Church) 116 N. Lake St. Mundelein. Funeral mass at 10 AM. Entombment Ascension Cemetery. Memorials to 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas TX 75231. For info visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2020
