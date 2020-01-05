|
Louis F Schauer of Riverside died on December 20. Lou was a most generous man, not only with his means but with his time. Lou was a gregarious man with a fine sense of how to tell a story; he had a ready smile and a quick wit. Lou was born in Chicago on December 4, 1928 to Mary Vittich Schauer and Frank William Schauer. Lou grew up in Chicago attending public schools and later graduated from Northwestern University in 1949 and Harvard Law School in 1952. Upon graduation from Law School, he served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. Upon discharge in 1955, Lou joined the Chicago law firm of Lord, Bissell & Brook, becoming a partner in 1963. He remained with the firm until his retirement in 1992. Lou's life took a sharp upturn when he met a young lady, Nancy Wilson, who became his wife. Lou suffered the sadness of having both Nancy and their son, Christopher, predecease him. Lou's older sister, Lorraine, also predeceased him earlier this year. His life was filled with many interests. As a lawyer, Lou responded to a concern in the American business community in the 1970s that an increase in shareholder litigation against directors of large corporations had highlighted the risks individuals assumed in serving on boards of directors. . Lou chaired committees of the American Bar Association, working with a handful of other lawyers, corporate officers and insurance professionals to develop forms for insurance for directors and officers that were then sold to the largest corporations; now this insurance product is sold to organizations of every size. As a partner at Lord, Bissell, Lou developed this practice, founding a department concentrating on issues of liabilities of corporate directors and officers. Lou's legal interests took him into other arenas. Lou served as Village Attorney for Western Springs and later as President of the Board of Trustees of the Village. Lou also served as Chairman of the Western Suburban Mass Transit District. Lou's concern for our world led him to devote substantial energy to the Brookfield Zoo and the Chicago Zoological Society. Lou was a long-time member of the CZS Board of Trustees, served as Secretary of the Board for many years and played a key role in CZS's collaboration with the Australian Government in conserving 850,000 acres of wildlife habitat. He became a Life Trustee in 2005.
Nancy's and Lou's artistic interests led them to the Theater of Western Springs beginning in 1957. Lou served as Business Manager for several years and later as Treasurer. He was on the Theater's first Board of Trustees and also served later terms. He continued to serve on committees of the Theater until his death. During his 62 years of devotion to the Theater, he was cast in 16 plays. Lou also was on the Board of the Chicago Opera Theater. Lou is survived by relatives and friends, the good he did for many, and the memories of those who were fortunate to know him. Info at www.moravecek.com or 708-447-2261.
