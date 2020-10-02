1/
Louis H. Arado
Louis H. Arado, 81, of St. Charles, IL died Sept. 29, 2020. Retired Chicago Police Dept. Captain, US Army Veteran.

Beloved father of: Michelle Phelps, Frank (Gina) Arado, Nicole Arado Wilkerson, and loving grandfather of Ryan, Mitchell, Nathan, Anthony, Nicholas, Michael and Josh.

Devoted husband to the late Dorothy Jane.

Visitation will be 1 to 5 P.M. Sunday, Oct 4, 2020, at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main St., St. Charles, IL 60174. Private funeral and burial.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chicago Police Memorial Foundation (cpdmemorial.org) or American Cancer Society (cancer.org).

For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com .



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
Funeral services provided by
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
