Louis Harold Peterson, Age 83, of Glenwood IL , passed away at his home with family by his side, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Louis is survived by his loving wife Evelyn nee Coons, son Thomas (Marcia), and daughters Diana (Michael) Ehlenfeldt, Sandra (Steven) Guziar, Debbie (William) O'Keefe and Penny (Douglas) Maize. An only child, Louis was the proud grandfather of 14 and great grandfather of 13.
A Memorial service will be held Saturday July 13, at St Andrews Lutheran Church in Glenwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either St Andrews Lutheran Church of Glenwood or Alzheimer's Research. Arrangements entrusted to Cremation Society of Illinois 708-206-2000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019