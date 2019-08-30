Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Louis Horn
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:15 AM
Saints Joseph & Francis Xavier Parish
1747 Lake Avenue
Wilmette, IL
Louis "Jim" Horn, age 89, of Northbrook, IL, formerly from Wilmette, IL, died on August 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Georgia Horn nee Bleser; loving father of Joseph (Jeanette) and James Horn; dear grandfather of Joseph, Justin, and Michael (Denise) Horn; proud great grandfather of Mckaela; dear brother of the late John (Lois) Horn and Doris (the late Robert) Maxwell; fond uncle to many. Funeral Mass Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 11:15 a.m. at Saints Joseph & Francis Xavier Parish, 1747 Lake Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Saint Joseph Cemetery, Wilmette, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 30, 2019
