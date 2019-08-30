|
Louis "Jim" Horn, age 89, of Northbrook, IL, formerly from Wilmette, IL, died on August 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Georgia Horn nee Bleser; loving father of Joseph (Jeanette) and James Horn; dear grandfather of Joseph, Justin, and Michael (Denise) Horn; proud great grandfather of Mckaela; dear brother of the late John (Lois) Horn and Doris (the late Robert) Maxwell; fond uncle to many. Funeral Mass Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 11:15 a.m. at Saints Joseph & Francis Xavier Parish, 1747 Lake Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Saint Joseph Cemetery, Wilmette, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 30, 2019