Louis J. Pesut
Louis J. Pesut WWII Veteran Army. Passed away Friday, at home with his daughters at his side. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia, nee Krchniak. Loving Father of Beverly (Slavko) Marasovic and April Pesut. Proud Grandfather of Louie, Natalie and Mary Marasovic. Dear Brother of Madelyn (late Frank) Kotan and the late George (Margaret) Pesut. Fond Uncle of Nicole (Monty) Mims and great uncle to Jasper and Conor. Funeral services are private. Louis will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife at Resurrection Cemetery. Please offer your condolences and memories to Louis' family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Foran Funeral Home
