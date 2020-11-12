1/1
Louis J. Reitmeier
Louis J. "Juncie" Reitmeier, of Edison Park. Veteran of the U.S. Army. Beloved husband for 56 years to Joy, nee Summers. Loving father of Karl (Mary), Kurt and Kyle Reitmeier. Proud grandfather of Joey, Jordyn, Jayden, George, Nick and Michael. Dear uncle of many nieces, one nephew and many great nieces and nephews. Forty-one year employee of the City of Chicago, Department of Streets and Sanitation and sixteen year employee of Boston Coach. Visitation Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of Service 1:30 PM at M.J. Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago. Due to current Covid-19 guidelines, visitation is limited to 25 people at all times. CDC guidelines require face masks and social distancing. Cremation Private. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
November 9, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T







