Petkus , Louis James 'Lou' Louis James Petkus, 77, of Batavia passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Delnor Hospital. Louis was born April 1, 1942, in Aurora, IL the son of Felix and Stella (Benewich) Petkus. He was united in marriage to Valerie Kraft October 10, 1964 in Sandwich, IL. He is surived by his loving wife Valerie; two sons James (Kelly) Petkus and Craig (Sara) Petkus; two grandchildren, Joshua and Nathaniel Petkus; and sister Pam (Tom) Richards. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his two brothers Gary and Randy Petkus. All funeral services were held private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019