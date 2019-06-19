Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Family Funeral Home
209 South Batavia Avenue
Batavia, IL 60510
(630) 879-7900
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Petkus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis James Petkus


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louis James Petkus Obituary
Petkus , Louis James 'Lou' Louis James Petkus, 77, of Batavia passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Delnor Hospital. Louis was born April 1, 1942, in Aurora, IL the son of Felix and Stella (Benewich) Petkus. He was united in marriage to Valerie Kraft October 10, 1964 in Sandwich, IL. He is surived by his loving wife Valerie; two sons James (Kelly) Petkus and Craig (Sara) Petkus; two grandchildren, Joshua and Nathaniel Petkus; and sister Pam (Tom) Richards. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his two brothers Gary and Randy Petkus. All funeral services were held private.



Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Family Funeral Home
Download Now