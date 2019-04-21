Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Kolpas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Kolpas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louis Kolpas Obituary
Louis Kolpas, 91, beloved husband of Mariam nee Kovitz, married 60 wonderful years; loving father of Steven (Loree) and Howard; cherished Papa of Jordan, Emily (Fiance Eitan Neumark) and Allyson; dear brother of Judy Zalutsky and the late Max and Irving Kolpas. Former newspaper publisher and advertising executive. Chapel service, Monday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or the . For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now