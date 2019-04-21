|
Louis Kolpas, 91, beloved husband of Mariam nee Kovitz, married 60 wonderful years; loving father of Steven (Loree) and Howard; cherished Papa of Jordan, Emily (Fiance Eitan Neumark) and Allyson; dear brother of Judy Zalutsky and the late Max and Irving Kolpas. Former newspaper publisher and advertising executive. Chapel service, Monday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or the . For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019