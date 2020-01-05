|
Reverend Dr. Louis Kyprianos (Elias) Bouboutsis, 59, died December 6, 2019 in Miami, FL. Loving pastor, dedicated professor, author, ecumenical leader and board member of the Parliament of World's Religion, Elias left this world too soon. Beloved son of Nancy Ann Bouboutsis (nee Demas) and Samuel George Bouboutsis (deceased). Loving brother to Lisa Lowry (nee Bouboutsis), Paul Bouboutsis and Barbara Bouboutsis. Beloved nephew of Uncle Frank Demas and Aunt Jean Demas, among many loving relatives. A memorial service will be held on January 19, 2020 immediately following the Divine Liturgy at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1017 N. LaSalle Dr, Chicago, IL 60610. A private luncheon for friends and relatives follows. Eternal be his memory.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020