Services
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Louis M. Taus

Louis M. Taus Obituary
Louis M. Taus, age 83 at rest February 8, 2020. Preceded by his beloved wife and best friend, Marianna nee Dobrowolski. Loving Dad of Debbie (Kirk), Sandy, Lisa (James), Pam (Victor), Jenny (Mike). Very proud Grandpa of 12 and Great Grandpa of 1. Dearest Brother, Brother-in Law and fond Uncle. Visitation Wednesday, 2/12/20 from 4-8pm at Malec and Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N Milwaukee Ave. Funeral 2/13/20, 10am closing prayers at funeral home, to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment Private. For more information, please call 773-774-4100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2020
